Frank D. Feska, Sr. ESQ

MUNSTER, IN - Frank D. Feska, Sr. ESQ. 56, of Munster, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie, of 26 years; three devoted children: Ashley Ann (Nathan Reyna) Feska, Crystal Whitney (Evan) Cosby, Frank D. (Jennifer Carrasco) Feska, Jr.; granddaughter, Delilah Louise Reyna; brother, Tim Feska and many additional loving family members and friends. At the time of his passing, Mr. Feska was a practicing attorney with Thomas J. Scully, III & Associates, LLC, concentrating on Social Security Disability clients.

Friends are invited to visit with family from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322, with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, immediately following visitation. For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com