Frank D. Nowak

RIVERWOODS, IL - Frank D. Nowak passed away peacefully at the age of 88 at Brentwood North Heathcare Center in Riverwoods, IL on March 4, 2019. Frank had been struggling with dementia and after-effects of a stroke. He was born in East Chicago, IN in 1931 and was a lifelong resident of the Hammond/Whiting area. Left to remember that "Nowak" sense of humor are his children: Alan Nowak, Frank (Mary Ann) Nowak and Steve (Julie) Nowak; grandchildren Nicholas (Mary) Nowak, Christina (significant other Wasseem Bel) Nowak and Steven V. Nowak; step-grandchildren Erin McGee and Brianne Miller; brothers Bernard Nowak, Albert (Carol) Nowak and Kenneth (Stacy) Nowak; beloved dachshund, Lucy. Frank has been reunited in heaven with his loving wife Mary Ann Nowak (nee Katchmar); daughter Paula; parents Frank and Katherine Nowak; brother Thomas Nowak; sisters-in-law Rosemary Nowak and Shirley Nowak. Dachshunds Peaches and Squirt.

Special thanks to the caregivers at Brentwood North Healthcare and Rehabilitation center for providing compassion, friendship and skilled assistance.

Frank went to school at Hammond High and Indiana University. He planned to study medicine, but was called on to work at Blaw Knox and its efforts during the Korean War and remained an employee until he retired in 1988. Frank was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Church in Whiting, helping out where he was needed. He was an avid bowler. Frank was a member of the Greek Catholic Union, serving as President for several years. He was a 3rd degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, Whiting Council 1696. Frank was a former member of the Knight Sounds. He enjoyed coaching girls' softball with his wife Mary Ann and was a lifelong White Sox fan.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, March 8, 2019 at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Parastas Service at 7:00 PM. There will be a viewing on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Mary Byzantine Church, 2011 Clark St., Whiting, IN from 10:30 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Father Andrew Summerson, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Byzantine Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the Humane Society, Calumet Area.

For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOMEat 219/ 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.