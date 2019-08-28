Frank David Rice

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Frank David Rice, age 82, of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 with his family by his side.

Frank is survived by his three children: Terry (Jugo) Milisavljevich, Dana (Boz) Boswell and Jeff (Michelle) Rice; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Winona "Lee" Rice; son, Frank David Rice; brother, J.B. Rice; and his parents: Frank and Helen Rice.

Frank was a retired steelworker of over 42 years. He enjoyed taking care of his family and friends. He never passed up an opportunity to spend time with his family, extended family or friends. Frank always supported his children and grandchildren in everything they did and will be sorely missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jamie Constant officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

To sign Frank's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.