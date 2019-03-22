Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank E. Guess.

Frank E. Guess

HOBART, IN - Frank E. Guess, age 71, of Hobart, formerly of Griffith, passed away March 21, 2019. He was retired from Inland Steel after 39 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a devoted family man. Frank loved his children, grandchildren,and great grandchildren more than anything. He will be deeply missed.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents,Frank and Barbara Guess; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Helen Petruska; best friend, Jon Ranta. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Margaret "Midge"; daughters, Lori (Shawn) Smith and Lisa Guess; grandchildren, Dustin (Tina) Curtis, Tiffany (Tyler) Satterfield, Matthew (Stephanie) Pleasant, Adam Curtis and Caelyn Carlson; great grandchildren, Jordan and Haley Curtis, Kaelyn and Liam Satterfield, Harper Pleasant; brother, Jim (Kathie) Guess; sister, Sharon (Dewayne) Burleson.

Visitation for Frank will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Donations may be made to the . www.burnsfuneral.com