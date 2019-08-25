Frank E. Leach

Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Frank E. Leach

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Frank E. Leach, age 93, of New Carlisle, IN passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Frank is survived by his children: Michael H. (Tina) Leach, Alison J. (Reese) O'Brien, Frances H. (David) Myroup, Timothy P. (Lori) Kelly, Jill A. (Lee) Mansch; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife Kay Kelly Leach; and brother, Harold "Harry".

Frank was a WWII Navy Veteran and member of the American Legion Post 295 in Union Mills, IN. He was the joy and life of his family and will be greatly missed by all.

The family WELCOMES all Veteran's and anyone wishing to honor a WWII Veteran to visit with them on Monday, August 26, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM with Rev. Patricia Ciupek officiating. Services will conclude at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Frank's name to Miller's Merry Manor in New Carlisle, IN or Dunes Hospice.View directions and sign Frank's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on Aug. 25, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
