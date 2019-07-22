Frank Groen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Groen.
Service Information
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Christian Reformed Church
3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd
Lansing, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frank Groen

MUNSTER, IN - Frank D. Groen age 90 of Munster, IN passed peacefully on Friday July 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne Groen (nee Verbeek), Loving father of Gayle (Gary) Hofstra, Greg (Carolyn) Groen, and Lynn (Tom) Evenhouse. Devoted grandfather of 10 Grandchildren and six Great-Grandchildren. Dear brother of Lois (Francis) Eenigenburg, late Howard Groen Jr., late Robert (Gerry) Groen, Kenneth (Geraldine) Groen, Judy (late Hans) Mejan, Jim (Greta) Groen, Evelyn (Max) Mejan, and Cheryl (Rick) Zimmerman. He was preceded in death by his Parents Howard & Dora Groen.

Visitation, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Lane - Dyer, IN. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd., Lansing, IL with Rev. Todd Krygsheld officiating. Interment will be at Skyline Memorial Park Cemetery - Monee, IL.

Frank was a former part-owner of Howard & Sons Meat Market in Munster. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials to Elim Christian Services 13020 So. Central Ave. Crestwood, IL 60418 appreciated For more information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com


logo
Published in The Times on July 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Dyer, IN   219 322-7300
funeral home direction icon