VALPARAISO, IN - Frank Halfman, age 83 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Survived by wife of 36 years, Donna (nee Williams); brother, Robert (Lois) Halfman; sister, Jackie (Tom) Remmer; brother-in-law, Paul Estock; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Mabel Halfman; brother, Michael; three sisters: Josephine Halfman, Paula Estock and Mary Ann Lloyd.

Frank was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso. He was the former owner of Ornamental Iron Works. Frank was an entrepreneur and was involved in real estate. He was a graduate of Merrillville High School and served in the Indiana National Guard.

Private services were held for the family and arranged by PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE. Memorials in Frank's name may be made to .

