Frank Hudak

LOWELL, IN - Frank Hudak 72, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Ron Hudak and Jeanette Fawley; five grandchildren, Jesse, Joe, Gunner, Jaxon and Miranda; siblings, Chester (Marilyn), Dave (Dawn), Joe (Diane), Larry (Bobbi), Paul (Carla), Nancy (Steve) Gustafson, and Sharon (Ed) Saberinak; sister in law, Edna Hudak. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Wanda and a brother, Michael. Frank was the owner of United Roofing, a Vietnam Army Veteran, serving in Germany and a member of the Hobart American Legion.

Visitation, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with Funeral Services Thursday, 10:00 a.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. www.sheetsfuneral.com