Frank J. "Butch" Bolek

VALPARAISO, IN - Frank J. "Butch" Bolek, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born September 11, 1940, in Chicago, to Frank L. "Fritz" and Olga (Pelczar) Bolek. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son.

On July 13, 1988, in Las Vegas, Frank married Susan, who survives, along with nine children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three siblings; Tom (Irene) Bolek, Ruth (Bob) Krol, and Dan (Deborah) Bolek.

Frank proudly served in the United States Air Force and later made his career as the owner and operator of several firework businesses for over 58 years. Frank played hard but loved harder; cherishing the time he spent with his wife, their families, and beloved friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being out in nature. He was also a passionate coin collector and you would often find him socializing at coin shows and vending markets. He will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, quick wit, and his ability to paint a picture with words.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Turkey Tracks Hunt: The Eric Corey Foundation: 0625 N. 700 E. Knox, IN 46534 (574) 806-3310.A "Salute to Frank" will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:30 p.m. located at Woodland Park in the Oakwood Grand Hall, 2100 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368.

Please send stories and photos to [email protected]