Obituary
Frank J. Dobrzeniecki

CROWN POINT, IN - Frank J. Dobrzeniecki, age 77 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He is survived by wife of 31 years, Bobbi; daughter, Cathy (Ed) Fowler; step- daughter, Maxine Righi; step-son, Alan Righi; daughter-in-law, Sabrina Dobrzeniecki; his dear grandchildren: Lydia, Angela, and John Fowler, Nadia Dobrzeniecki, Paul Righi, Olivia Righi, Eve Dobrzeniecki; great-granddaughters: Mya and Ava Fowler. He will be missed by his brother, Mike (Barb) Dobrzeniecki, and his dear friends from "The Over the Hill Gang;" and all his nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Josephine Dobrzeniecki; first wife, Lydia Dobrzeniecki; dear son, Nick Dobrzeniecki; sister, Barbara (Rich) Griffiths; brother, Tom Dobrzeniecki.

Following attendance at Chicago Vocational High School, Frank served in the U.S. Army for two years. After an honorable discharge, he worked at Republic Steel until retirement. Frank enjoyed his travels to China, Egypt, Europe, South America, and Hawaii, but his favorite way to spend an afternoon was with his beautiful grandchildren.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 with prayers at 9:30 a.m. from Pruzin & Little Chapel and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. from St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on June 11, 2019
