Frank J. Krohn

Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248-155th Place
Calumet City, IL 60409
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St John-St Joseph Cemetery
1547 167th Street
Hammond, IN
Obituary
DYER, IN - Frank J. Krohn, age 55, of Dyer, passed away January 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Theresa (nee Crist); beloved children: Donald, John (Catherine), Michael and Traci (Adam) Aldridge; precious grandchild Lily; and dear sister Cynthia. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Kathleen (née Kinsella); brother William; and grandson Brandon.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. directly at St John-St Joseph Cemetery, 1547 167th Street Hammond, IN 46320.

For information call (708) 862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
Published in The Times on Jan. 29, 2020
