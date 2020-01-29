Frank J. Krohn

DYER, IN - Frank J. Krohn, age 55, of Dyer, passed away January 26, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Theresa (nee Crist); beloved children: Donald, John (Catherine), Michael and Traci (Adam) Aldridge; precious grandchild Lily; and dear sister Cynthia. Frank was preceded in death by his parents Warren and Kathleen (née Kinsella); brother William; and grandson Brandon.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. directly at St John-St Joseph Cemetery, 1547 167th Street Hammond, IN 46320.

