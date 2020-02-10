Frank J. Marynowski

CHICAGO, IL - Frank J. Marynowski, age 78 of Chicago, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He is survived by his two sons: Frank Marynowski Jr. and Keith (Sue) Marynowski; granddaughter: Madison Marynowski; brother: Rich (Linda) Marynowski; niece: Natalie (John) Philips and their sons: Henry and George; niece Julie (Chad) Dickson and their children: Annie and Elliot. Also surviving are his cousins: Joe Kvukovich and Michael Kvukovich, who took wonderful care of Frank; and Frank's former wife: Carol (nee Zieminski) Marynowski and her sister: Patricia and Louise. Frank was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Mary (nee Knautz) Marynowski.

Friends are invited to visit with Frank's family on Tuesday, February 11 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 PM.

Frank honorably served our country in the special forces unit of the US Marine Corp in Vietnam. He owned his own accounting firm, Frank J. Marynowski and Co. He loved his land, his dog "Brave Heart", and making wine. www.schroederlauer.com