Frank Janusek

STEGER, IL - Frank Janusek, age 98, of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty Powell-Janusek, and the late Ima Ozug-Janusek. Loving father of Fred (Loretta) Janusek, Bonnie (late Larry) St. John, and Darryl (late Julie) Janusek. and. Cherished grandfather of 10, great grandfather of 22, great-great grandfather of 8. Dear brother of the late John and late Iggy. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; Michael and Irene Martiska-Janusek. Frank was a retired carpenter and proud United States Army WWII Veteran. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS, STEGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 28, 2019 10:00 a.m. at St. Liborius Catholic Church - 71 W 35th St, Steger, IL. Interment Skyline Memorial Park - Monee, IL. Information at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfh.com.