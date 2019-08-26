Frank Janusek (1920 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We love you Frank, you will be missed. God bless."
    - Rick & Deb Milton
  • "In loving memory of a kind, generous, and funny man. Rest..."
    - Paula Barnes-Janusek
  • "Condolences to the family "
    - Laura DApice
Service Information
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL
60475
(708)-755-6100
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
71 W 35th St
Steger, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frank Janusek

STEGER, IL - Frank Janusek, age 98, of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty Powell-Janusek, and the late Ima Ozug-Janusek. Loving father of Fred (Loretta) Janusek, Bonnie (late Larry) St. John, and Darryl (late Julie) Janusek. and. Cherished grandfather of 10, great grandfather of 22, great-great grandfather of 8. Dear brother of the late John and late Iggy. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; Michael and Irene Martiska-Janusek. Frank was a retired carpenter and proud United States Army WWII Veteran. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS, STEGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 28, 2019 10:00 a.m. at St. Liborius Catholic Church - 71 W 35th St, Steger, IL. Interment Skyline Memorial Park - Monee, IL. Information at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfh.com.
Published in The Times on Aug. 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.