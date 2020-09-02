1/
Frank Joseph Grudzien
{ "" }
Frank Joseph Grudzien, III

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Frank Joseph Grudzien III, age 56 of East Chicago, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He is survived by two loving sisters, Denise (late Mike) Gazdick and Renee Grudzien (fiance Steve Kieltyka); loving niece, Jennifer E. Gazdick; and many cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank II (1980) and Eleanor Grudzien (2012); brother in-law, Mike Gazdick (2012); nephew, Michael J. Gazdick (2016).

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Frank grew up in East Chicago and attended E.C. Roosevelt High School. He was employed by the City of East Chicago Public Works. He was a compassionate pet lover and rescuer of animals, he loved fishing and was a Chicago Bears fan. "Gone Fishing".

To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
SEP
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 398-3210
1 entry
September 1, 2020
Rest in peace
Acquaintance
