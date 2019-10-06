Frank Kucish

LANSING, IL - Frank Kucish age 93 of Lansing, IL passed away on Saturday September 28, 2019.

He is survived by his nephew Joseph (Joan) Posewick and niece Joan Paluch; and several more nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friend Mary Grogno.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents John and Antionette Kucish, siblings Mary, Louis, Ann, Rose, John, Michael, Tony, Steven and William.

Military services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

Frank was a WWII Army Veteran. He was an inspector for the America Association of Railroads before his retirement. Frank also loved playing pinochle and bingo.

Memorials may be given to the Hospice of the Calumet in Frank's memory.

