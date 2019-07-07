Frank L. Kern

VALPARAISO, IN - Frank L. Kern, age 59, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home surrounded by friends and family.

Frank is survived by his mother, Barbara Kern; brothers: John, Timothy and Michael (Elizabeth) Kern; sisters: Kathy Bowers and Mary Sibo. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Charles Kern.

Frank was an avid Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks Fan. He worked at Albanese Candy Factory and Randy's Trucking Company. Frank enjoyed horse racing and playing the lottery.

Friends may gather for a Celebration of Frank's Life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Service at 10:00 AM with Fr. Thomas Mischler officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, Crown Point, IN. Sign Frank's online guestbook at GeisenFuneralHome.com

