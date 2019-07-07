Frank M. Bernacke

  • "Dearest Annette and Family, Many years of fond, loving..."
    - Dave and Mardee Ryband
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
at the church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr
Dyer, IN
Frank M. Bernacke

MUNSTER, IN - Frank M. Bernacke, 81, of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Annette (nee Miller); daughters, Lisa (Frank) Maggio and Ann Bernacke; son, Frank Bernacke Jr.; grandchildren, Richard, Megan, Justin and Sara; great grandson, Luca Anthony; sister, Barbara Skinner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private. Frank retired from the Hammond Fire Department after 34 years of Service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Joseph Soup Kitchen in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on July 7, 2019
