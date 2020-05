Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank M. Wright IN LOVING MEMORY OF FRANK M. WRIGHT JAN. 7, 1952-MAY 22, 2009 Remembering you lights our darkness and reminds us that this is not the end; it is only a passage. Loving and missing you always, Your "bride" Linda, Frank, Justin, Julie, Virg, Mary Ann and All Your Family & Friends.



