Frank Michael Lorentzen

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Frank Michael Lorentzen, age 65, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after fighting a long courageous battle with Cancer. He died at home surrounded by love and support of family and nurses from Hospice of the Calumet Area.

Mike was born on July 17, 1955 to Keith Eden and Frances Walker (Ford) Lorentzen in Hammond, IN. On March 4, 2020 he married Cynthia Nugent in Lynwood, IL; she survives.

Mike's family will tell you how he loved the Lord first and his family and friends second. He had a heart for people and if he could help in anyway, he would. He had a gift of being able to fix almost anything. He worked alongside his wife, Cindy, fostering many children. He truly was dedicated to helping to make their lives better. Mike worked at Tony Rizza Cadillac for many years. He loved cars and went every year to the INDY 500 with family and friends. He loved to travel and eat at fine dining restaurants. Mike had a witty sense of humor. Puns were his favorite and his family and friends either got them or scratched their heads trying to figure them out. The more folks scratched, the more he laughed. He was a highly intelligent self-taught man. He rarely couldn't answer a question about anything. He loved to cook and also was an expert at making Gingerbread houses. He made the houses from scratch and wired them with lights. He also made the best fruitcake. This was all done with love to keep his childhood memories alive. Mike's main goal was loving his wife and making her life easier. He never missed a chance to show her how much he cherished her. Mike's biggest worry was leaving her because he was the emotional and physical support for their family. Rest in Peace Mike you earned to Hear "Well done Mike Good and Faithful Servant"

Mike is survived by his wife of 20 years, Cynthia (Nugent) Lorentzen; two children: Denver and Brianne many step-children; Joseph (Diane) Mazur, Julie (Dr. Eric ) Compton, Jennifer Saypta, Jamie (Shauna) Mazur, Crystal (Dr. Brian) Douts, Megan Mazur, and Emily (Justin) Rodriguez; 22 grandchildren; two great- grandchildren; siblings, Rebecca "Becky" Ann (Harold) Gibson, Heidi Jean (Dan) Scroggin, Wendy Sue (Randy) Wilson, John Keith (Pamela) Lorentzen, Mitzi Kay (George) Muller; three nieces, Katlynn (Kaytee) Elizabeth Lorentzen, Savannah Rose Lorentzen, Paige Frances Lorentzen; brother-in-law, Chris (Roxanna) Nugent; and special friends, Delane Tubbs and Janey Graham. He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Lorentzen and his daughter, Hayleaf Musial.

His Family's request instead of flowers or monetary gifts is to please spread his Kindness into the world.

Family and friends may visit at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307 - from 11:00AM until the time of the service at 1:00PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Pastor Orlando Soler will be officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

