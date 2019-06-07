Frank Podkul

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Frank Podkul, 89, of East Chicago, passed away on May 25, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Donna (Douglas) Pearson, of Schererville, IN; grandchildren: Douglas (Kelly) Pearson Jr. of West Hollywood, CA, Frank R. Podkul and Nicholas J. Podkul of Schererville, IN; great grandson: Sam Pearson; in-laws: Jeanette (late Donald) Palla and Nick "Richard" Palla; many special Godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors both near and far. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Florence Jean "Jeanie" (nee Palla), his son, Frank J. Podkul, parents, Stanley and Mary (nee Mysliwy) Podkul; sisters and brothers-in-law: Katherine "Kay" and William Przondo, Michalene "Minnie" and Michael Dillon; brother and sister-in-law: Michael and Gert Patko; and brother, Paul Podkul; in-laws: Nick and Jeanette "Jaye" Palla, Donald Palla, Lorraine and William Bork; Niece and Goddaughter, Saundra Bork, and many aunts, uncles and loving cousins.

Before graduating from Roosevelt H.S. Frank worked on a farm at harvesting time, as a bowling pin setter, and roasted cocoa beans at Queen Anne Candy. Frank proudly served in the US Army, stationed at Fort Knox and Fort Meade, and also served as a color guard for President Truman. After the Army, he worked at Inland Steel, Pullman Railroad and the E.C. Water Dept. Soon after, he joined the East Chicago Fire Department. He rose in rank to Deputy Chief and served 28 years on the department. He and Jeanie also owned Frank & Jean's Delicatessen on 142nd & the Blvd. After retirement from the ECFD, he held other jobs but finally retired for good after serving for many years as custodian for St. Mary's Church and school in East Chicago.

Frank was a very loyal fan of his children's, and grandson's sporting events, activities and performances. He was proud of his family and all of their accomplishments. He will be remembered for his deep devotion to his family and especially the extraordinary joy he felt sharing time with Doug, Kelly, Sam, Frank and Nick. He was our gentle giant and never-ending fountain of knowledge. We strive to match his kindness, work ethics, class, integrity and loving ways. He will be missed by all those fortunate to have known him.

Frank's wish was to be cremated. Please join with his family as they gather to celebrate his life on Thursday, June 20, 2019 (Frank and Jean's wedding anniversary). Visitation at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 10:00 a.m. to time of service at 12:00 noon. Inurnment to follow at St. Michael's Polish National Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Frank's honor to the E.C. Fire Dept. for continuing ed and training, or a .

solanpruzinfuneralhome.com