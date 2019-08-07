Frank R. Langer

MUNSTER, IN - Frank R. Langer of Munster, passed away on August 5, 2019. Frank is survived by his children, Allison M. Langer, Chris (Sue) Langer, and his grandson, Andy Langer. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis and brother Richard. Preceded in death by his wife, Linda K. and his parents, Frank L. and Mary Langer. Frank grew up in Hammond, IN and was a retired electrician with Meade Electric.

A celebration of life will be held at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Prayer service at 12:00 noon with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .

www.burnskish.com