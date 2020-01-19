Frank Trepa

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Frank Trepa was born to Joseph and Agnes (Plewa) Trepa on March 11, 1922 in Dillonvale, OH. He passed from this life on January 14, 2020 in San Antonio, TX at age of 97. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; son-in-law, Jerry Truman; great-granddaughter, Kayla Theodorakos; sister, Anne Sikora; brothers, Joseph, Alex, John, Walter and Stanley. He is survived by daughters, Ruth Truman, Dianna (Rudy) Aparicio, Sheryle (Ron) Nush and Lori (George) Patterson; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 1071 FM 2673, Canyon Lake, TX. Donations in his memory can be made to: any Hospice of your choice or St. Jude's. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.