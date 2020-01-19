Frank Trepa (1922 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "To Diane, Rudy and Family. May God bless you and your..."
    - Veronica Dominguez
  • "We send our deepest condolences to Diana, Rudy and Family..."
    - Blanca Zavala
  • "I'm so sorry to hear about him passing. He was a good man...."
    - Chelsey Jankowiak
Service Information
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home
1071 Fm 2673
Canyon Lake, TX
78133
(830)-964-3050
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home
1071 FM 2673
Canyon Lake (Sattler), TX
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
1071 FM 2673
Canyon Lake, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frank Trepa

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Frank Trepa was born to Joseph and Agnes (Plewa) Trepa on March 11, 1922 in Dillonvale, OH. He passed from this life on January 14, 2020 in San Antonio, TX at age of 97. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; son-in-law, Jerry Truman; great-granddaughter, Kayla Theodorakos; sister, Anne Sikora; brothers, Joseph, Alex, John, Walter and Stanley. He is survived by daughters, Ruth Truman, Dianna (Rudy) Aparicio, Sheryle (Ron) Nush and Lori (George) Patterson; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 1071 FM 2673, Canyon Lake, TX. Donations in his memory can be made to: any Hospice of your choice or St. Jude's. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times on Jan. 19, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.