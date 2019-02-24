Frank Wolf

HEBRON, IN - Frank Wolf, age 79 of Hebron, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019.

He is survived by his five children: Frank Wolf, Christine (Matt) Boler, Thomas Wolf, Susan Wolf, Michael Wolf; six grandchildren: Megan and Alex Wolf, Domenic, Gina, and John Boler, Emily Wolf; two brothers: Joseph Wolf and Anton Wolf; and his many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Franz and Regina Wolf and his sister Maria Wolf. Mr. Wolf was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He was also a former member of the K of C. Frank was a retired commercial union painter from Local #460 with over 40 years of dedicated service. Frank was a very hard-working man whom also raised livestock on his farm to provide a stable and self-sufficient environment.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. DIRECTLY from St. Mary Catholic Church (321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point) with Rev. Pat Kalich officiating.

Published in The Times on Feb. 24, 2019
