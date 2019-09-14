Frank X. Land

WANATAH, IN - Frank X. Land, 97, of Wanatah passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was born November 9, 1921 in Hanna Township to Frank X. and Millie (Hunsley) Land, Sr. and graduated from Clinton Township High School in 1939. Frank was a farmer, but worked ten years at Kaiser Aluminum in Wanatah and eight years at Indiana General. His love was always for the farm having attended the Purdue University School of Agriculture Short Course in 1940 and was active with the LaPorte County Row Crop Association.

On May 13, 1944 he married Gladys Guse who preceded him in death in 1996. On August 29, 1998 he married Jean Iseminger who preceded him in death in 2009. Survivors include his son, Jerry (Diane) Land of Wanatah, grandson, Jason (Margaret) Land, stepchildren, Kathleen (Steve) Johnson and Dwight Force, sister-in-law, Eileen Land of Wanatah, great-grandchildren, Sydney and Stephen, nieces, Kim Land and Chris (John) Richards and many other loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Richard Land and step-daughter, Lorrie Morris.

A visitation will be held Monday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at WANATAH FUNERAL CHAPEL. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Valparaiso Nazarene Church with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.