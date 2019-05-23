Franklin "Frank" D. Austin

CROWN POINT, IN - Franklin "Frank" D. Austin, age 82 of Crown Point, lifelong resident of Lake County, passed away May 22, 2019. He was active in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Frank retired from Ironworkers Local 395 out of Hammond after 35 years. He was a member of The American Legion, Post 66, in Crown Point. Frank was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wives, Dorothy, Wilma, and Carol; three older siblings.

Frank is survived by his daughter, Melanie Austin; four grandchildren;six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; step-children, Lynnette, Bryce (Lori) and Brett (Patti) Needham.

Visitation will take place on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with an American Legion service to take place at 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com