Franklin "Frank" J. Black

NAPLES, FL - Franklin "Frank" J. Black, 84 of Naples, FL, and formerly of Munster, IN passed away on August 3, 2019. Franklin was born on May 30, 1935 in Hammond, IN. He was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and Valparaiso University's School of Law. Franklin was Vice President and trust officer of the Mercantile National Bank in Hammond, IN and a member of The National Guard. He later practiced private law.

Frank spoke fondly of his time at the University of Notre Dame and was proud that two of his sons and a granddaughter continued his legacy of being part of the Fighting Irish.

Frank enjoyed finding treasures on Maxwell Street and later was an avid E-Bay online shopper!

Frank is survived by: his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann (Misch), sons, Michael (Gina) and Marc (Kate) Black, daughter-in-law, Sue (Zukley) Black, his five grandchildren, Mike Jr., Liz, Grace, Emily, and Matthew Jr., and extended family.

Frank is preceded in death by: his parents, Frank and Josephine Czernikowski, son, Dr. Matthew L. Black, bother, Dr. Daniel Black, and nephew, Dr. John Black.

Private services were held in Naples, FL. His remains will be put to rest at the University of Notre Dame Cedar Grove Cemetery later this year.