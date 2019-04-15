Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin J. Jones.

Franklin J. Jones

HAMMOND, IN - Franklin J. Jones, age 79, of Hammond, IN passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Franklin is survived by his loving children: Deborah Jones, Betty (Jack) Woychowski, Brenda Jones and Trisha (fiance Mike Rosenwinkel) Jones; nine Grandchildren; three Great Grandchildren; and brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN with Pastor David Adams officiating. Burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until time of service. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com