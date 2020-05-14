Fred C. Cicco VALPARAISO, IN - Fred C. Cicco (69), of Valparaiso passed away unexpectedly on Sat, May 9, 2020. Fred was born on June 19, 1950 in San Mango d'Aquino, a hilly region of Calabria, Italy. The family journeyed through Ellis Island when he was a year old, and he became a U.S. citizen, raised in Gary, IN. After graduation from Lew Wallace ('68), Fred served in the Army National Guard and began working at many trades, including USS, car salesman, ad sales rep for Post Tribune, owner of a health foods store, running a Cicco's dry cleaners/tailors in Valpo, restauranteur (Fred's Really Good Stuff), movie/tv "extra", and working in the family business, John Cicco's Menswear, and his corporate graphics division, ID Plus Mktg. Fred loved to learn and bring ideas to fruition. Fred is preceded in death by his beloved mama and papa, Marta and John Cicco, his brother, John, and his niece, Marianne Popp. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne; sisters, Theresa Cicco and Tina (Brian) Popp; son, Angelo (Kelly) Cicco of Valpo; daughter, Crissy (Kevin) Mulroy of NJ; and stepson, Ryan Exley of WI; grandchildren, Violet and Vincent Cicco, Wes, Cal, and Mae Mulroy, and Avery and Gavin Exley; and his niece, Gloria (Bobby) Morris, plus many cousins. Family was everything and he was so proud of each one. Fred lived with joy...discovering new places, especially sandwich joints, traveling and snagging an exit row, enjoying the camaraderie of his endless friendships, driving with a rock anthem turned up loud, Las Vegas visits, and helping with innumerable charity events. Foremost, the essence of Fred was his friendship...always ready with a smile, a solution, an idea, a joke, an ear. Strangers were friends-in-waiting, and he made you feel his special brand of humor and care. He is deeply loved and missed. A private family-only service will be held at BURNS FUNERAL HOME of Crown Point A celebration of Fred's remarkable life will be forthcoming as feasible. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to your favorite charity would make him smile. (And he'd love for you to treat yourself to a well-made Italian Beef or hot dog!). www.burnsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 14, 2020.