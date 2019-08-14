Fred G. Reyes, Jr.

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Fred G. Reyes, Jr. age 78, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Community Hospital, Munster, IN.

He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Freda (nee Alcala) Reyes; son, Fred (Rita) Reyes; daughters, Doreen (Bob) Gonsiorowski and Dawn (Dave) Bell; grandchildren, Reanna Reyes, Laurel and Cameron Gonsiorowski, Alexis and Abigail Zachary and Hailey and Alex Bell; great grandson, Mason Zachary; sister, Carmen Hernandez and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by sisters, Lena (late Thomas) Vela, Esperanza Munoz and Inez Reyes and brothers, Louis Reyes and Frank Reyes.

Fred was born January 10, 1941 in Harvey, IL to the late Fred and Refugo (nee Vallesillo) Reyes Sr. and was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. On February 10, 1962 he married the love of his life, Freda and together they raised three children. Upon graduation, Fred began his career in Materials Management at Saint Catherine Hospital. Several years later, Fred continued his career at Saint Anthony Hospital with over 20 years of service where he became the Director of Materials Management. Fred's hobbies included wood working and golf. He also loved to travel and Fred and Freda took their family on annual vacations with destinations from coast to coast. Fred was most proud of his grandchildren and he and Freda attended countless activities including softball, basketball, baseball, volleyball, football, dance, band, cheerleading and choir. Fred and Freda rarely missed an event where their grandchildren were participating.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St Michael the Archangel Catholic Church (1 W. Wilhelm Street Schererville, IN ) beginning with prayers at 9:45 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN.

