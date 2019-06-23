Fred Oswald

GILBERTSVILLE, KY - Mr. Fredrick Frank Oswald, age 86 of Gilbertsville, KY and also of Three Oaks, MI, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, KY. He was a retired Millwright from Midwest Steel, Portage, IN, a member of United Steel Workers Local 6109 and a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Calvert City, KY.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Midge Oswald; daughters, Melissa McGurren of Riverside, IL, Kelly (Michael Sr.) Hendrich of Three Oaks, MI, Felicia McGurren of Chicago, IL, Gale Moore of Las Vegas, NV; brother, James W. (Cheryl) Oswald of Chesterton, IN; sister, Mary Jane (Tom) Geary of South Whitley, IN; and four grandchildren, one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Oswald and Elsie J. (Delmage) Oswald, brothers, Edward Oswald, Warren Oswald.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.