Fred Schaaf, Jr.

ST. JOHN, IN - Fred Schaaf Jr., age 75, of St. John, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Marcia Schaaf (nee Alderden). Devoted father of Fred (Terri) Schaaf, Mike (Kelly) Schaaf, Sheryl (Eric) Bontrager, and Daniel (Sarah) Schaaf. Proud grandfather of Matthew, Kyle and Timothy Schaaf, Jonathan and Emma Bontrager, and Cara and Lukas Schaaf. Dear brother of the late Jean (late Marty) Alderden, George (late June) Schaaf, Clareen (late Jim) Sluis, and the late Clarence (Bea) Schaaf. Uncle of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Fred Sr. and Elizabeth Schaaf. Fred and his son were the founders of F & M Transfer. He was an avid bowler and golfer, and enjoyed camping in Michigan and Florida. He will missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd. Lansing, IL with Rev. Cal Aardsma officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Illiana Christian High School, 10920 Calumet Ave. Dyer, IN 46311. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - Dyer, IN. For more information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com .