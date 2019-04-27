Fred "Fritz" Stamate

CROWN POINT, IN - Fred "Fritz" Stamate, age 69 of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

He is survived by wife of 49-1/2 years, Francie (nee Petrites); five children: Heidi (Damon) Theis, Jerri (Phyllis Faille) Stamate, Heather (James) Murphy, Jill Segura, Jonathan (fiance Dilaila) Stamate; sister, Elena (Frank) Fournier; three grandchildren: Drake Theis, Bryanna O'Rourke, and Taryn Murphy. Preceded in death by parents, Nicholas and Renata Stamate Sr.; two brothers, Nick and Mike Stamate.

Fred was a member, Eucharistic Minister, member of Parish Council, and member of Nocturnal Adoration at St. Matthias Catholic Church. He was a member and past president of FOP Lodge #168, a past board member of IHCD in 1993, a member of Knights of Columbus, Good Shephard Council. Fred was an Army Reserve Veteran and member of American Legion Post #20. He was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School and St. Joseph College. He was a retired police officer from the Lake Central School Corporation, Merrillville Police Dept., and special deputy for Lake County Police Dept. Fred was known for playing the accordion at several nursing homes.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL HOME (811 E. Franciscan, Crown Point, IN) on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL and 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point with Rev. Pat James Wozniak officiating. At rest, St. Mary Cemetery.

