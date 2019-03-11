Fred W. Zwoll

HIGHLAND, IN - Fred W. Zwoll age 84 of Highland passed away on Tuesday February 25, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Kathryn; children Jodi (Steven) Krcelich, Fred (Michelle) Zwoll, and Donna Gentry; Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Fred N. and Elsie; Great-Grandson Baby Bryan; and by his sisters Shirley and Barbara.

Funeral services were private.

Fred was an Army Veteran, a member of Club Ki-Yoga, he retired from Inland Steel after 44 years, and was a member of the American Legion Post 369.

Fred was an avid Chicago Cubs and Da..Bears Fan.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.


Published in The Times on Mar. 11, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
