Freda K. Zbenk (nee Yacup)

MERRILLVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF LYNWOOD, IL - Freda K. Zbenk (nee Yacup) age 64 of Merrillville, IN formerly of Lynwood, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Freda is survived by her beloved husband Gerald of 34 beautiful years. Also surviving is brother George Yacup and nieces Astuly and Kristy Yacup and step-son Christopher Zbenk. Freda was born in Chicago to the late George and Kathartna (nee Schiesser) Yacup on November 2, 1954.

Friends may visit with Freda's family on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Freda will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10:00 AM directly at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 18100 Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL with Pastor John Richy officiating. Freda will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Freda loved traveling and going on cruises. She worked as a unit secretary at St. Francis Hospital in Blue Island and at Advocate Trinity Hospital. Freda is a long time Chicago Cubs fan and was extremely excited when they won the World Series on her birthday. She was a member of the 20th Century RR Club and Guardian Angel Basset Rescue in Dwight, IL. Freda truly loved her Basset Hounds. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Guardian Angel Basset Rescue, 108 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 288, Dwight, IL 60420. www.schroederlauer.com