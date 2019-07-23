Frederick E. "Fred" Monix

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Frederick E. "Fred" Monix, age 83 of Cedar Lake, passed away July 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Hotchkiss). Loving brother of Bill (Mary), Herman (late Sally), late Alfred (Adeline), late Pete (Joann), and the late George (Nancy) Monix. Also survived by many sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Fred was a retired employee of A&R Pipeline. He was a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Church and member of the South Lake County Agricultural History Society (Steamshow), Rural Youth, and 4H.

Visitation Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. A private inurnment will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Crown Point at a later date.

