Frederick E. Siss (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I was saddened to learn of Fred's passing. I was blessed to..."
    - Pam Pazera
  • "I'm gonna miss you Fred. You were one of my favorite..."
    - Morgan S
  • "Oh Fred, Im going to miss our midnight conversations at..."
    - Cricket Dombrowski
Service Information
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel - South Holland
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL
60473
(708)-333-7000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
16500 Woodlawn East Ave.
South Holland, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church,
16500 Woodlawn East Ave
South Holland,, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frederick E. Siss

CROWN POINT, IN - Frederick E. Siss, age 85, of Crown Point, IN formerly of South Holland, IL passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Arlene Joanne Siss (nee Lau). Loving father of Caryn (Thomas) Ciciora and Caryl (Brian) Hardy. Proud grandfather of Markus Ciciora and Owen and Julia Hardy. Preceded in death by his siblings: Richard, Dorothy, Ethel, Vera, and Herb.

Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 16500 Woodlawn East Ave., South Holland, IL with Rev. Michael Udoekong officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Wittenberg Village. Mr. Siss was a Navy Veteran and a retired pipefitter with Local #597.

Arrangements entrusted to SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME - South Holland, IL. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.


logo
Published in The Times on Oct. 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.