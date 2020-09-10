1/1
Frederick H. Ewald
1931 - 2020
JOHNSTOWN, PA - Frederick H. Ewald, 88, of Johnstown, died on September 4, 2020. Born November 21, 1931 in Johnstown, son of William and Pauline (Ziesman) Ewald. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary McGinley Ewald, and sisters Roberta Knapp and Marlene Newbaker.

Survived by daughter Susan Kidd, granddaughters Michelle and Rebecca Walker, brothers William, Theodore, and Herbert. Also survived by nieces and nephews and godson Joshua Handel. Fred was a graduate of Westmont-Upper Yoder High School. He served in the US Army in Korea from 1952-1954, and remained in the reserves until 1960. He started at Bethlehem Steel Johnstown in 1956 and transferred to the Burns Harbor plant in Indiana in 1964. He retired in 1986 as a Superintendent after 30 years with the company. While living in Valparaiso, IN, he was active in the community as a Boys Club sponsor, member of Sand Creek Country Club, and Valparaiso Bands booster. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling to NASCAR races, spending time with family and friends at their Florida condominium, and hosting parties with close friend and neighbor Bill Smith at Lake Stonycreek. Fred was a Freemason, Member of Lodge 538, member of the Oriental Commandery #61 Knights Templar, and was a member of the Jaffa Shrine Altoona. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge in Johnstown and Titusville, FL.

Friends received from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Frank Duca Funeral Home, Westmont Chapel, 1622 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, PA 15905. Vacancy Pastor, Ruth Jensen. Interment to follow at Grandview Cemetery, where a Military Ritual will be conducted by VFW Post 155.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Southmont Volunteer Fire Department, 148 Wonder Street, Johnstown PA 15905. Please share personal remembrances, photos, and stories fredewaldstories/@gmail.com. Condolences may be sent through www.ducafuneralhome.com.



Published in The Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Frank Duca Funeral Home, Westmont Chapel
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Frank Duca Funeral Home, Westmont Chapel
