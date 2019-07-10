Frederick J. Copenhaver

Service Information
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN
46373
(219)-365-3474
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
View Map
Obituary
Frederick J. Copenhaver

DYER, IN - Frederick J. Copenhaver, age 72, late of Dyer formerly of Roseland, passed away July 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Valente) for 46 years. Loving father of Nicole and Jason Copenhaver. Dearest brother of Cynthia Matticola, Mary (Neil) Young, the late Thomas and the late Enrico Copenhaver. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the U.S Air Force. Fred was a retired employee of Sherwin Williams. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Published in The Times on July 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
