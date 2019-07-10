Frederick J. Copenhaver

DYER, IN - Frederick J. Copenhaver, age 72, late of Dyer formerly of Roseland, passed away July 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Valente) for 46 years. Loving father of Nicole and Jason Copenhaver. Dearest brother of Cynthia Matticola, Mary (Neil) Young, the late Thomas and the late Enrico Copenhaver. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the U.S Air Force. Fred was a retired employee of Sherwin Williams. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation Thursday, July 11, 2019 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.