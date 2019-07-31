Frederick L. "Fred" Haan (1938 - 2019)
  • "Fred was a coworker at World Camera in Harvey, IL, a fellow..."
    - Wendall Smits
  • "Fred was wonderful brother-in-law. We will miss him dearly..."
    - Marcia Moritz
  • "Our entire family will miss our Uncle Fred....we loved him..."
    - Carol Moritz Powell
Smits Funeral Home - Dyer
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethel Christian Reformed Church
3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd.
Lansing, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Christian Reformed Church
Frederick L. Haan

LANSING, IL - Frederick "Fred" L. Haan, age 81, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Haan, nee Moritz. Loving father of Frederick "Fred" L. (Julie) Haan Jr., Carl Haan (Joe Harper) and David E. (Jennifer) Haan. Cherished grandfather of seven. Dear brother of the late Harold (Laverne) Haan, the late Donald (late Carol) Haan and the late Darlene (Dennis) Plesha. Fred is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial visitation Friday, August 2, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd. Lansing, IL. Memorial service Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, with Rev. Calvin Aardsma officiating. Interment private.

For more information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in The Times on July 31, 2019
