Frederick L. Haan

LANSING, IL - Frederick "Fred" L. Haan, age 81, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Haan, nee Moritz. Loving father of Frederick "Fred" L. (Julie) Haan Jr., Carl Haan (Joe Harper) and David E. (Jennifer) Haan. Cherished grandfather of seven. Dear brother of the late Harold (Laverne) Haan, the late Donald (late Carol) Haan and the late Darlene (Dennis) Plesha. Fred is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Memorial visitation Friday, August 2, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Rd. Lansing, IL. Memorial service Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, with Rev. Calvin Aardsma officiating. Interment private.

