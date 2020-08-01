Frederick Stanley Biedron

VALPARAISO, IN - Frederick Stanley Biedron, 74, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born September 28, 1945 in Chicago, IL to Jacob and Marie Biedron who proceeded him in death. Fred served proudly with the US Army in Vietnam from 1965-1967. He then made a career as a film stripper for over 25 years with Newcomb Printing and Home Mountain Publishing. He had a love for all things golf, as well as the Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks.

Survivors include his children Gail Miller (Erin Zak) of Florida and Andrew Biedron of Arizona, granddaughters Carlie (David) Allen and Cadie Miller (Matt Lunghofer), great-grandson Oliver Allen, and siblings Stanley Biedron, Catherine (George) Eckart, Victoria Biedron, and Roderick Biedron, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with time of service beginning at 12:00 PM.

In honor of Fred, the family asks you to wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Hospice Center, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN.