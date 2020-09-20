1/
Fredric C. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fredric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Fredric C. Johnson

ST. JOHN, IN - Fredric C. Johnson, age 90, late of St. John, IN, formerly of Dolton, IL, passed away September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine for 68 years. Loving father of Carol Sulkowski, Bruce Johnson, Tom (Ronda) Johnson, Jeff (Donna) Johnson, Steven (Michelle) Johnson, and the late Jerry Johnson. Cherished grandfather of Michael (Dawn) Sulkowski, Matthew (Lindsay) Johnson, Danny Johnson, Sarah (Tim Killeen) Johnson, Aaron (Lauren) Johnson, Nikki (JT Wesley) Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Amanda Johnson, Blake Johnson, and the late Chris (Jen Bednarek) Sulkowski. Dearest great grandfather of Madison, Dyllon, Olivia, Emmy, Finnegan, Kaelyn, Ethan, and Mayah. Dear father in law of Robin (Lou) Dal Santo. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Fred is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Fred was a retired employee of Acme Steel and an avid fisherman, golfer, and bowler.

Visitation and Funeral Services were held privately for the family. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD CHAPEL. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved