Fredrick Paul Garrard

GRIFFITH, IN - Fredrick Paul Garrard, better known as "The Deacon" by his friends and family, passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 80 on October 31, 2019 at his lifelong home in Griffith. Fred was born on June 9, 1939 in Gary, IN. to Harry and Pauline Clarkson Garrard.

Fred attended Valparaiso University on a basketball scholarship. He was a proud Eagle Scout. He taught at Taft Middle School, spent time as a security guard that touched the lives of many celebrities at The Radisson, and was a bailiff at the Crown Point Courthouse. In addition, he owned a painting company with his son, Scott. His grandchildren will forever remember him as being their loving Grampies.

Fred enjoyed playing the guitar and singing his heart out to his favorite oldies. He had a great passion for his Native American heritage, making regular donations to numerous tribes and collecting Native American memorabilia. His hobbies included arrowhead hunting, deer hunting, and fishing. Fred was known for being the best friend anyone could have.

Fred is survived by the mother of his children, Joanne Carlton Garrard of Florida; children: Scott Garrard of Michigan City, Amy Garrard Hinchman of Schererville; grandchildren: Cassie (Trevor) Thain of Wolcottville, Joseph Garrard of Hobart, Jenna Hinchman of Schererville, Chase Hinchman of Schererville, Lucas Hinchman of Schererville, Caden Hinchman of Schererville; sister, Kathleen (Bud) Adams of Crown Point; brother, Eric (Kristine) Garrard of Monticello; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry Garrard and Pauline Clarkson Garrard, brother Lynn Garrard, son Andrew Garrard, and beloved dog Lucky.

The family would like to thank Mike and Rose Andree and Fred's loving friends and neighbors. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ken Puent officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Monday November 4th from 4:00-8:00p.m. at White Funeral Home located at 921 W. 45th Ave. in Griffith. For information, please call White Funeral Home at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at

www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com