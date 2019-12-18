Fredrick Stephen "Steve" Arndt

FAYETTEVILLE, NY - Fredrick Stephen "Steve" Arndt, 76, of Fayetteville, NY died at home on December 13, 2019 after a long, hard-fought battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on July 19, 1943 in Gary, IN, graduated from Dyer Central High School, and although he moved to New York for work in 1979, his love of Indiana remained strong. Steve worked for years in sales, including as a Branch Manager for Reuben H. Donnelley Corp., later selling construction equipment and real estate.

Steve is survived by his wife, Barbara Arndt; his daughter and son-in-law, Jenifer and William Foley; his step-children, Brian and Linda DeMonte and Scott and Kim DeMonte; his sister, Nancy Hardesty; his nephews and their wives, Michael and Kelly McCaig, Trey and Brenda Hardesty, and Hank and Sharon Hardesty. Steve also leaves behind eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

There will also be a celebration of his life and luncheon on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Teibel's Restaurant (1775 US Highway 41, Schererville, IN). There will also be calling hours at Nancy Hardesty' home that same afternoon from 4:00-7:00 p.m. (2193 Timberidge Lane, Highland, IN).

His wish was to be laid to rest back home again, in Indiana.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088, Wanderers Rest, P.O. Box 535, Canastota, NY 13202 or Helping Hounds, 6606 Kinne Rd., DeWitt, NY 13214.