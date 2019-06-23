Frieda J. Rispens (nee Schaap)

LANSING, IL - Frieda J. Rispens (nee Schaap), age 91 of Lansing, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Frieda is survived by her beloved husband Marvin Rispens. Loving mother of; Mark (Cindy) Rispens of Door County, WI, Howard (Kim) Rispens of Cedar Lake, IN, Ross (Sue) Rispens of St. John, IN, and Carla Rispens of Lansing, IL. Cherished grandmother of ten and great grandmother of twenty-four, fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are one brother and one sister. Frieda was preceded in death by her loving parents Henry and Mary (nee Bolloyt) Schaap.

Funeral services for Frieda will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at First Church (PCA), 3134 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL at 11:00 AM. with Pastor John Rogers officiating. Interment private.

Frieda was a devoted member of First Church (PCA), she was a very faithful and spiritual woman. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially her grandchildren. Frieda always went out of her way to make people feel comfortable and welcomed. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Frieda's name to Lansing Christian School. www.schroederlauer.com