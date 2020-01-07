Fritz Schwarz

CROWN POINT, IN - Fritz Schwarz, age 81, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home.Fritz is survived by his wife, Ingeborg; daughter, Barbara Schwarz and her husband, Andrew Mayer; niece, Janet Bush in the USA; and one niece and one nephew in Austria.

Fritz was preceded in death by his parents: Michael and Maria; brother, Adolph; and sister, Rosa Weindl.

Fritz was born on January 18, 1938 in Austria and lived there until 1959. He was a kind and loving husband and father. Fritz owned and ran his own welding business and was a master metal craftsman. He was very athletic and loved to play tennis. Through the years, he played many tournaments and won numerous trophies. Fritz learned to ski in Austria as a boy and enjoyed ski-vacations out west where he made the most challenging runs look easy. He enjoyed classical music and love to read. Fritz always had a book or two going-science fiction and history were his favorites. He enjoyed spending time with his close friends singing the old songs and laughing. His optimism, sense of humor and joy for the simple things in life will be greatly missed by the ones he loved. We will love you always!

Visitation will be on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. Services will end at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation https://www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give

