G. "Shorty" Pena

IN LOVING MEMORY

OF MY SON

G. "SHORTY" PENA

1965-1998

The angels gathered near your bed, for they knew the pain you were going through, as I held tightly to your hand. How I wished you were strong and happy once again. But your eyes were looking homeward to that place beyond the sky, where Jesus had his outstretched arms. It was time to say "good bye." I struggled with my selfish thoughts and I wanted you to stay, but Jesus knew the answer so I gave to you life's greatest gift, the gift of letting go. I feel honored for having had you as my son. You left behind beautiful memories, I will always have forever in my heart. I try not to think of your ending but of your new start. For on earth there's no comparison to the joy of having God smiling at you. I will love you until time is no more. Mom