HOBART, IN - Gail Irene Stookey, age 84, of Hobart, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born in Merrill, WI, on October 2, 1934, to the late Roy and Nina Bellin. Gail worked as an RN until she became a mother and homemaker. She was known as a neighborhood mom to all her children's friends, and always supported her children and attended all their sporting events. She enjoyed oil painting, listening to country music, watching movies, reading books and magazines, and caring for dogs and supporting animal welfare. Gail enjoyed hosting family gatherings and spending time with her beloved family.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dr. Richard D. Stookey; seven children, Jeff (Karen) Schaefer, Craig (Rose) Schaefer, Julia Mack, Kim (Drew) Myers, Bruce (Darlene) Stookey, Scott Stookey and Douglas Stookey, 16 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one sister, Sonyia Bellin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hobart Humane Society.

A memorial service for Gail will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart