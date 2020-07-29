Gail J. Borders

GRIFFITH, IN - Gail J. Borders age 67 of Griffith passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and close friend.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years Steve, children James (Abigail) Borders, Lori (Andy) Bonnell, grandson Jaxson Bonnell, mother Charlotte Robinson, sister Cindy (Joe) Appel, mother-in law Norma Borders, sister-in law Kathy Borders, and brother-in laws Donald Borders, Randy Borders, Thomas Borders, and Bill (Sandi) Borders.

Gail was preceded in death by her father James Robinson and father-in law Donald H. Borders.

Gail chose cremation. By Gail's wishes, the family will hold private services and a celebration of Gail's life will be held at a later date once the concerns of COVID have subsided.

Gail was a Registered Nurse with St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago where she worked as a Labor and Delivery Nurse for over 35 years.

Gail was a loving person who would do anything for anyone. She loved spending her time with all the children in the family. Gail will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Gail's care givers, Ashley, Gina, Carrie, Felicia, and LaToya, and to all the family and friends for all their love and support through the years.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Team Gleason Foundation which assists thousands of people, including Gail, with their fight with ALS.https://teamgleason.org/

