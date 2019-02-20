Gail Lillian (Rider) Moran

  • "A fine lady, quick with a smile and always seemed happy. "
    - Jim Galen
  • "So sorry to hear the sad news of the death of Gail Moran, a..."
    - Patricia Watson

Gail Lillian Moran (nee Rider)

LANSING, IL - Gail Lillian Moran (nee Rider), February 15, 2019, age 81 late of Lansing, formerly of Riverdale. Beloved wife of the late William F. Moran, Jr. Dear mother of William F. (Chrissie) Moran, III, Carol Moran, Karen (Robert) Haehnel and Dr. Mary (Dr. Hector Enrique) Ibanez. Cherished grandmother of Mary Katherine, Hector Enrique Ibanez, Jose Enrique, Caroline Lillian Ibanez and William F. Moran, IV. Loving sister of Janice (Ivan) Ellis, Celia (Dale) McGill and Jean Johnson. Sister-in-law of Mark (Franics) Moran, Donald (Cynthia) Moran, David (Karen) Moran and James (Katherine) Moran. Former President of AFSCME.

Memorial visitation at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of memorial services at 3:00 p.m. Memorials to Habitat for Humanity would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Funeral Home
Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Times on Feb. 20, 2019
