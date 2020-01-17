Gale Theresa Gilbertsen

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL - Gale Theresa Gilbertsen, 73, of Saint Augustine, FL, passed away on January 14, 2020. She was born to parents Joseph Sandor and Florence Sandor, on December 2, 1946 in Gary, IN.

She met her husband John Gilbertsen in 1964. They were married on June 19, 1965 in Crown Point, IN.

She is survived by three children: Jeff (Michelle), Mike (Sonja), and Paul; sister Joan Britton; niece Lisa; grandchildren: Ryan, Rachael, Lauren and Stephen and one great-grandchild Jeremiah.

Gale worked in the financial department at National Steel Corporation for 25 years. She retired in 2006.

She enjoyed being a grandmother, great-grandmother, oil painting, cross stitching, reading, and traveling with John.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

She graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1964. She went on to study Art at Indiana University Northwest.